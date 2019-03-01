Celebrate the luck of the Irish with a local dance performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Acadamh Rince Irish Dance School in Murray is putting on a St. Patrick's weekend show for the 7th year in a row!

Acadamh Rince means "dance academy" in the traditional Irish language. They specialize in traditional Celtic solo and ceili dancing and have been leading Irish dance in Utah since 2009.

They offer lessons for beginners all the way through champions seeking world titles, from age five on up.

An Irish Evening is an original production by Acadamh Rince Irish Dance School and features Irish dance and highlights the music, stories and culture of Ireland. All profits from the show will be donated to TURN City Center for the Arts. The performances are March 15 and 16 @ 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available through ArtTix and you can find more information at utahirishdance.com.