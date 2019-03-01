× California could take Utah’s lead, adopting DUI limit of .05 percent BAC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could take Utah’s lead by adopting the strictest DUI law in the nation if a proposed bill gets passed in the state’s legislature.

Assembly Bill 1713 would lower the blood alcohol content DUI limit to .05 percent in the state.

Utah became the first state in the nation to lower the BAC limit. The law went into effect at the end of 2018.

If California adopts the bill, it would be the second state in the nation to adopt stricter BAC limits.