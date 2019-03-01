Brothers, 16 and 17, killed in head-on crash in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Two teen brothers were killed and a woman suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash in West Valley City early Friday morning.

According to West Valley City Police, the crash occurred just after midnight as the driver of a Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound on 4100 South and crossed the center line near 4522 West.

The car struck a SUV head-on.

The driver of the Neon and his passenger both died at the scene. Police identified them as brothers: 17-year-old Sage and 16-year-old Rylie Snow.

"The driver of the victim vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, but she was conscious and speaking to our officers on scene," said Lt. Shane Matheson of West Valley City Police.

Sage Snow was behind the wheel, and police said at this point it's unclear what caused him to leave his lane.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.