An easy recipe for making your own nut-based milk

Jamaica Trinnaman, founder of Hello Bulk Markets, stopped by to show us how to save money by turning raw nuts into Almond or Cashew Milk in just a few steps.
INGREDIENTS for Homemade Vanilla Nut Milk
1 cup of Raw Almonds or Cashews (organic preferred)
3 cups water for soaking (then another 3 cups water for blending)
1 Tbls maple syrup (or 3 soaked dates)
1 tsp vanilla
DIRECTIONS
Soak nuts in 3 cups water, refrigerated, for 1-2 days. Almonds take a day longer than cashews. Discard the soaking water and puree the nuts with 3 cups fresh water, the sweetener and vanilla in a high quality blender for roughly one minute (until very well blended). Strain the liquid through a cheese cloth or nut milk bag. Taste and determine if you want more vanilla or sweetener. Refrigerate the milk, and shake if it separates. Keeps about 4 days. *the left over pulp can be used for many things like crackers or energy bites!
Hello Bulk Markets is a packaging-free store that just opened in Marmalade at 355 N 500 W in SLC. Their hours are Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Find out more at www.hellobulkmarkets.com.