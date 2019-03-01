An easy recipe for making your own nut-based milk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jamaica Trinnaman, founder of Hello Bulk Markets, stopped by to show us how to save money by turning raw nuts into Almond or Cashew Milk in just a few steps.

INGREDIENTS for Homemade Vanilla Nut Milk

1 cup of Raw Almonds or Cashews (organic preferred)

3 cups water for soaking (then another 3 cups water for blending)

1 Tbls maple syrup (or 3 soaked dates)

1 tsp vanilla

DIRECTIONS

Soak nuts in 3 cups water, refrigerated, for 1-2 days. Almonds take a day longer than cashews. Discard the soaking water and puree the nuts with 3 cups fresh water, the sweetener and vanilla in a high quality blender for roughly one minute (until very well blended). Strain the liquid through a cheese cloth or nut milk bag. Taste and determine if you want more vanilla or sweetener. Refrigerate the milk, and shake if it separates. Keeps about 4 days. *the left over pulp can be used for many things like crackers or energy bites!

Hello Bulk Markets is a packaging-free store that just opened in Marmalade at 355 N 500 W in SLC. Their hours are Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Find out more at www.hellobulkmarkets.com.