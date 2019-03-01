× A guide to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France

The eighth FIFA Women’s World Cup begins this June in France, and you can watch it on FOX 13! Here are some facts about the upcoming month-long event:

Team USA is the reigning champion. The U.S. has won the title three times – more than any other country.

More than 750 million people around the world watched the 2015 World Cup. It was the most-watched soccer event in U.S. television history (including both men’s and women’s soccer events). About 26.7 million people in the United States watched it in 2015.

How the World Cup works:

The world’s teams compete to earn a spot among the top 23 teams qualified to play. The host country (France, in this case) is automatically included in the tournament, for a total of 24 teams.

The 24 teams are divided into six groups. For the 2019 World Cup, those groups are:

Group A

🇫🇷 France

🇰🇷Korea Republic

🇳🇴 Norway

🇳🇬 Nigeria

Group B

🇩🇪Germany

🇨🇳China PR

🇪🇸 Spain

🇿🇦 South Africa

Group C

🇦🇺Australia

🇮🇹 Italy

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇯🇲 Jamaica

Group D

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇯🇵 Japan



Group E

🇨🇦 Canada

🇨🇲 Cameroon

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇳🇱 Netherlands

Group F

🇺🇸 USA

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇨🇱 Chile

🇸🇪 Sweden

Each team will play every other team in their group, and the top two teams from each group—joined by the top four third-place winners—will then move on to a tournament of 16 nations.

That tournament is followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place match (to determine who finishes third and fourth) and the final.

The 2019 World Cup begins June 7 and ends July 7.