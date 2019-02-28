× Zion NP announces climbing route closures as falcon nesting season begins

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Zion National Park is temporarily closing several cliffs used by rock climbers beginning Friday, March 1.

The closures will be in place because peregrine falcons use the cliffs for nesting, and the birds are sensitive to disturbances during nesting season.

“If disturbed, the nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year,” a news release from the National Park Service said.

The following cliffs will be closed to climbing beginning March 1, 2019:

Angels Landing

Cable Mountain

The Great White Throne (beyond single and double-pitched climbs)

Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)

The Sentinel, Mountain of the Sun, North Twin Brother

Tunnel Wall

The East Temple

Mount Spry

The Streaked Wall

Mount Kinesava

Middle Fork of Taylor Creek

All other cliffs will remain open to climbing. Wildlife biologists will monitor each cliff to determine nesting locations, and cliffs not being used for nesting are expected to reopen by late April or early May.

“Those cliffs being used for nest sites this year will be monitored until the chicks fledge, usually in late July, and then will be reopened to climbing,” the news release said.

Zion National Park is an important sanctuary for peregrine falcons and other species.