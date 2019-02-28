Utah mom turns hobby into a successful business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Hansen started Daisy Dot Depot almost six years ago when she started making bows and chunky necklaces for her daughter and others started asking her to make them for their kids too!

The name was born because Nicole loves daisies, and her daughter Kierslyn loved polka dots. Combined -- they made up Daisy Dot Depot.

Nicole says she got a business license and started offering custom apparel. The business took off and recently she added a process which allows her to actually print not only an apparel, but other items such as mugs, ornaments, signs, pillows and so much more!

She ships her products all over the country, but does everything from her home.

You can find her on on Facebook: Daisy Dot Depot.