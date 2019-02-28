× Utah family mourns woman presumed dead in freak Calif. landslide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A woman raised in Utah is presumed dead after she was buried in a freak landslide at San Francisco’s Fort Funston Beach on Friday.

Family members identified the woman as 22-year-old Kyra Sunshine Scarlet on Thursday.

“The only solace is she was with her friend and dog on a beach with a view of an ocean, which was her happy place,” a description on a GoFundMe account said.



A statement from Scarlet’s family said she and another woman were both buried in the landslide. Bystanders and first responders were able to rescue the other woman, but Scarlet has yet to be located.

“Kyra Sunshine was a beautiful, sweet, amazing woman. She died in one of her favorite places after hiking with her sweet dog Iris and her dear friend,” the statement said.

The GoFundMe account was set up to raise money to support members of Scarlet’s immediate family, who traveled to San Francisco as the search for her body continues.