Recipe from SLMag Dining Awards recipient, 350 Main

It`s time once again for Salt Lake Magazine's Annual Dining Awards. Every year the highly anticipated list of Utah's Best Restaurants is a guide for the best meals in Utah. Salt Lake editor ​Mary Brown Malouf​ stopped by to discuss the awards and introduce Dining Awards Sponsored by Nicholaus Food Company.

She brought along Matthew Safraned - one of this year`s winners - to prepare Slow Cooked Goat!

RECIPE:

Slow Cooked Goat with Four Thieves Vinegar and Chabrin

Goat is an extraordinarily underused protein in the United States. Outside of Mexican, South Asian, and Jamaican food it is not seen too often. It is eaten all over the world and is one of the most, if not the absolute most, consumed proteins. I think a lot of Americans have it perceived as gamey or weird... or, maybe they are just boring, bland people. I made the decision to include it on my menu, because frankly, no one else was, and I hope they follow suit. Chabrin is a goat cheese from the Basque country and is considered the oldest style of cheese at an estimated 3800 years old. You can find it at Caputo's.

Making the egg fettucine is about the hardest part of the dish, probably next to finding the goat. Buy fresh if you want to avoid the mess and stress, or even use dried. It`s your deal. You are cooking for yourself and your family and/or friends. You are not trying to impress me or any other chef, and honestly, I am often just happy to not be cooking for myself.

The mushrooms you use are up to you. You are not going to ruin it by using button mushrooms if that's all you can find. I would recommend slicing them thinly, unless you get smaller shiitakes, in which case stem them and tear them in half. We use whatever wilds are in season and some unique cultivated mushrooms. Currently we are using cauliflower mushrooms, yellowfoot chantrelles, yellow cords, and French horns.

Ingredients-

1lb. goat, slowly simmered in stock for 4 hours, shredded, stock reserved

1 package fresh egg fettucine

1 shallot, julienned

4 oz mushrooms, dealers choice, prepped as needed 8 oz reserved stock, reduced to 4 oz

2 oz four thieves vinegar

4 oz butter

1 Tablespoon parsley

freshly chopped orange zest, julienne, soaked in its juice

small chunk of chabrin cheese, freshly grated to finish

Method-

Sweat the shallots and mushrooms in 1 oz of butter. Add goat, vinegar, and stock and reduce briefly. Blanch fresh pasta, and then add it to the goat sauce. Mount with the butter, taste and adjust salt if needed.

Divide into four bowls and grate the chabrin over the top of evertything.

