Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The proposal is pretty simple…if you make 300 percent of the federal poverty rate or less, have a car that fails emissions tests in a county that requires them, and is a 2003 model or older, the state may soon offer you up to $6,500.00 to buy a newer car.

House Bill 295, sponsored by Representative Jeffrey Stenquist would provide financial help to Utah families, but it’s really a clean air bill.

According to Glade Soward, Policy Analyst with the Utah Division of Air Quality, one tier one car (2003 or older) spews as much pollution as 30 tier three cars (2017 or newer).

Our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reported on the issue: https://www.sltrib.com/news/environment/2019/02/27/lawmakers-consider-bills/