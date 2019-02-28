× Officer knocked unconscious during traffic stop in Midvale, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police said a man who punched an officer and knocked him briefly unconscious Thursday is in custody.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said the incident occurred at the Chelsea Park Apartments, 7351 South Frontage Road in Midvale.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly before 10 a.m.

Gray said things began when an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired registration.

The driver initially fled but ultimately stopped in a parking lot. When the officer approached the driver to handcuff him, the driver hit the officer.

Gray said the officer was knocked unconscious but came to a short time later and was able to get up under his own power.

Other responding officers were able to apprehend the driver. Gray said it’s not clear why the man tried to flee because he does not have a criminal history and the vehicle does not appear to be stolen. His identity has not been released.

Gray said the officer went to a hospital to be examined as a precaution but appears to be in good health.

