Ogden Twilight series lineup leaks; Flaming Lips set to return
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Twilight was set to announce its 2019 lineup Friday morning, but a technical glitch caused most of the lineup to get leaked to the public a little early.
The artists for September 5 and September 17 haven’t been announced yet. Another announcement is expected on Tuesday. Here’s what they’ve announced so far:
June 6 – Dillon Francis
June 20 – Nick Murphy
July 12 – Washed Out / Deerhunter
July 18 – The Flaming Lips / The Growlers
August 2 – Matt and Kim
August 17 – Phantogram / Bob Moses
August 21 – Iron & Wine and Calexico
September 27 – Rüfüs Du Sol