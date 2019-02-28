Ogden Twilight series lineup leaks; Flaming Lips set to return

Posted 6:39 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, February 28, 2019

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Twilight was set to announce its 2019 lineup Friday morning, but a technical glitch caused most of the lineup to get leaked to the public a little early.

The artists for September 5 and September 17 haven’t been announced yet. Another announcement is expected on Tuesday. Here’s what they’ve announced so far:

June 6 – Dillon Francis

June 20 – Nick Murphy

July 12 – Washed Out / Deerhunter

July 18 – The Flaming Lips / The Growlers

August 2 – Matt and Kim

August 17 – Phantogram / Bob Moses

August 21 – Iron & Wine and Calexico

September 27 – Rüfüs Du Sol

