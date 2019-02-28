Woman faces charges after cars set on fire in Kearns

Posted 11:57 am, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, February 28, 2019

KEARNS, Utah — A woman is in custody and facing charges after two cars were set alight in Kearns earlier this week.

Ryan Love of Unified Fire Authority said a woman is in custody and facing charges related to arson in connection with the fires.

The woman’s identity has not been released and no further details about the investigation are available.

Fire crews responded to the burning vehicles Monday morning shortly before 8 a.m. The fires occurred near 5016 West Longmore Drive.

