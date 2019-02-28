Date night ideas that are inexpensive, but still fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amberly Lambertsen, founder of Davis County Dates, says one of the biggest reasons couples don't go out on dates together is their budget. When they have to hire a babysitter and still have money left to enjoy their time out it can be tough on the wallet.

But, date nights are a great way for couples to connect and make their relationship a priority. Davis County Dates provides great ideas for date nights that are less expensive and still just as fun.

Amberly gave us 5 of her favorite ideas:

Grab appetizers or a dessert instead of a full meal. She loves going to Last Course because the atmosphere is perfect for date night and they have options for everyone including gluten free and vegan desserts and ice cream flavors. Look for deals on local activities. One of her favorites is Nerf dart wars at Dartside in Layton. They have an adult hour every Saturday night where only 18+ are allowed and couples get in at a discounted price. Bring the escape room experience home. Lockbox Mysteries, a local company, has mysteries that are well thought out but you can do them at home with a group or with your sweetie. Enjoy free outdoor adventures together. Hiking is a great date night activity and an awesome way to explore new areas around you. The Wild Rose Trail in North Salt Lake is an easier trail and perfect for hiking to watch the sunset during warmer months. You can also use this to do a scavenger hunt. There are great apps you can download to help you find caches in your area. Catch a matinee or discount movie. For couples who love movie dates, going to matinees or taking advantage of discount days can dramatically decrease the cost of date night. Amberly loves to go to Cinemark Theaters on Tuesdays when tickets are just $5 all day.

You can find more of her ideas at daviscountydates.com or on social media @daviscountydates.