Coconut Beef Curry

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 1/2 pounds beef chuck (stewing beef, lean), cut into 2” pieces

1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped

1 red or yellow bell pepper, seeded, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 1/2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 can (13.5 oz.) unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup water or beef broth

3 cups white or jasmine cooked rice

3 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup peanuts, chopped (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season the beef with salt and pepper. In a large heavy pot over medium high heat, add canola oil. Cook beef until browned on all sides, 8-10 minutes. Remove from pan. In the same pan over medium heat, saute onion, pepper, garlic, ginger with curry, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until onion and pepper slightly softened. Add beef back to pan with brown sugar, soy sauce, coconut milk, water or broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until beef is fork tender.

To serve, divide rice in bowls. Top with desired amount of beef curry. Garnish with green onions, cilantro and peanuts, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council