Bird crashes directly into doorbell camera in Pleasant Grove

There were some ruffled feathers in Pleasant Grove earlier this month after a bird crashed directly into a doorbell camera.

The footage courtesy Ring Video shows a bird flying toward a front door before colliding with the camera.

Grounded but apparently unfazed, the bird walks around the porch for a moment before eventually taking flight once more.

The time stamp on the video indicates it was shot February 12.

Ring Video said the camera began recording when the bird activated a motion sensor, and the system notified the homeowner of the activity. That homeowner then shared the video on the Neighbors app.

