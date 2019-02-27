Suspects snatch vape pens, cigars during strong-arm robbery at South Jordan 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Police are looking for three people who made off with vape and tobacco products after assaulting a clerk at a 7-Eleven in South Jordan Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Eric Hill, South Jordan Police Department, said the crime occurred just after 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 10420 South 4000 West.

Three males carried out the strong-arm robbery.

“One black male went behind the counter and took a case containing some Juul products, some mods and other tobacco products and attempted to leave the store with those products," Hill said. "The clerk tried to stop him by grabbing him by the backpack. The suspect turned around and assaulted him: punched him in the face several times.”

A second male made off with some cigars while the third male didn't take anything, apparently acting as a lookout.

All three fled on foot. Police deployed K-9 units, but Hill said it appears the men got into a car and fled the area.

The suspects are two black males and one white male, all ranging in age between 17 and 20. One was wearing a red hoodie while another was wearing a gray hoodie.