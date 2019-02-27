Salt Lake City man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor after meeting undercover officer in Layton

Posted 4:11 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, February 27, 2019

John Beasley

LAYTON, Utah — Layton detectives arrested a Salt Lake City resident Tuesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the Layton City Police Department, 31-year-old John Beasley communicated with an undercover officer who portrayed himself as a 13-year-old girl via a social media application.

Beasley engaged in a sexually explicit conversation, police said, and agreed to a meeting in close proximity to a junior high school in Layton.

Detectives arrested Beasley and he was booked into the Davis County Jail on one count of sexual exploitation, a second degree felony.

