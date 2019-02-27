Park City Dog Makes 7-mile Journey Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah — A family pet survived an improbable journey home.

Gail Paquette’s 3-year-old dog, Kona, got away from a park Saturday.

That park is more than 7 miles away from Paquette’s home.

“There is this feeling of hopelessness and helplessness,” Paquette said. “We didn’t know if we would ever see her again.”

Paquette, along with the help of friends and strangers, searched high and low for Kona but came up empty every time.

“Dogs can’t read, they don’t know where the trails are,” Paquette said.

And with each passing day, she thought the worst.

“I would wake up and just start crying,” Paquette said.

When all hope seemed lost, Gail and her husband woke up to a welcome surprise, Wednesday.

“He [Gail’s husband] goes to the door and there she is, right on the stair where she usually waits,” Paquette said.

It was a reunion that brought out emotions in both human and canine members of the family.

“She was wagging her tail and she was going, ‘oooo oooo,’" Paquette said. "She’s never made that noise before. I think it was happy tears.”

Somehow, Kona survived four days in the elements and the long road home.

“I don’t know what her sense is to get home, it’s just extraordinary,” Paquette said. “I’m just so happy she’s home.”

There is no way of knowing what Kona encountered along the way. Aside from being tired, she’s in good health.

Gail is grateful so many people in the Park City community gave of themselves to look for the dog.

“Everyone rallied to help us,” Paquette said.

But in the end, it was the will and determination of Kona, that led the dog home.