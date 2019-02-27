One Pot Meal: Chicken, Asparagus and Mushroom Dinner Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan says it's possible to fix a delicious dinner in one pan!

She's sharing her recipe for One Pot Chicken, Asparagus & Mushroom Dinner.

Yields 6 servings

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3-4 chicken breasts

Salt & Pepper

1/4 cup butter

3 tablespoons shallots, diced

4 garlic cloves, diced

3 tablespoons fresh tarragon, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced

juice of one lemon

1 cup dry white wine or chicken broth

1 can coconut milk

1 bunch asparagus

shredded parmesan cheese (optional)

Start by heating olive oil in a frying pan on the stove over medium high heat.

While the pan is heating, half each chicken breast. Pound the chicken breasts with a mallet until this chicken is thin. Next, sprinkle some salt and pepper over each breast.

Now that the chicken is pounded and the frying pan is hot, place the chicken breasts in the pan. Set a timer for 2 minutes and cook one side of the chicken. When the timer sounds, flip the chicken breasts. Place the lid on the pan and set the timer for 4 more minutes. (Chicken should come away from the pan and flip easy. If it sticks, cook for an additional minute or two).

Chicken breasts should be cooked and golden brown. Place the cooked chicken on a plate and cover with foil. Set aside.

In the same pan over medium heat, melt butter.

Add the shallots, garlic, tarragon, and mushrooms. Saute for 2-3 minutes, until the mushrooms are soft.

Next, add the lemon juice & white wine or chicken broth and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the smell of alcohol disappears.

Finally, reduce to a low heat and stir in the coconut milk. Add the asparagus to the sauce, place the lid on the pot, and steam asparagus for 1 minute.

Serve over mashed potatoes or noodles.

Find more great recipe ideas at myownmealplans.com.