Lands Act will bring big changes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- A rare example of bipartisanship will soon change the map of Utah, marking much of Emery County with a new National Recreation Area, more than 600 thousand acres of wilderness, a new “Jurassic National Monument,” and thousands of additional acres in Goblin Valley State Park.

The Natural Resources Management Act contains a number of bills, many impacting Utah.

Other parts of the Act will turn the Golden Spike Monument into a National Historical Park, will grant the state School Trust Lands more accessible for development, and will renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund which helps projects like the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Salt Lake County and the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area in Washington County.

The Act passed the Senate and House easily and now awaits the President’s signature.