Bakery shares cookie hacks, recipe for Royal Icing

Meaghan House, owner of the Sugar House Bakery, stopped by to share some of her favorite tips for baking cookies, including keeping the form of your cookie cutter through the baking process, where to find the best sprinkles, and how to color your buttercream.

She also shared her recipe for Royal Icing:

Ingredients

4lbs powder sugar

2/3 cup meringue powder (you can use Wilton from Walmart)

Directions

Put in kitchen aid and stir to combine

Add 1 1/2 cup warm water

Mix on speed two with paddle attachment for two minutes.

Should be white and fluffy like marshmallow fluff.

Find more info online at The Sugar House Bakery’s website or call them at 909-534-5993.