× ‘So much extra joy:’ New Utah mom shares about her love for daughter born with Down syndrome

SALT LAKE CITY — A new mother from Salt Lake City shared a heartwarming post to Facebook Sunday, sharing her experience having a child with Down syndrome.

Jessica Young Egan took an upbeat tone in her post, joking about asking for a “regular amount of chromosomes” when she became pregnant but was surprised and happy with what she received:

“When I placed my order I said, “Regular amount of chromosomes, please!”

That’s what everyone else got and what I wanted too.

They called me shortly after my order was in production and said “Great news, we went ahead and upgraded you to extra chromosomes for free! You’ll receive the extra chromosomes with your completed order in 9 months.”

What?! I was mad! All the other orders I had seen displayed via perfect Instagram posts did NOT have extra chromosomes.

Well I decided that receiving my order with extra chromosomes was better than not receiving an order at all, so I settled in to wait for this surprise upgrade to arrive.

I have now had my order for two months and am writing this review to let others know the upgrade to extra chromosomes is amazing!!

If offered, definitely take it! I posted some photos below of the finished product and you can see the extra chromosome is so worth it – it is extra cute, extra special, and extra-ordinary! So much extra joy. Would purchase again for sure 😬 💛💙💛💙