Salt Lake City airport police now part of Salt Lake City Police Department

Posted 2:43 pm, February 26, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY -- Though the announcement was made a couple of months ago, police at the Salt Lake City International Airport are now merged with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The merger became official Tuesday with a retirement ceremony of the patch and badge that had been worn by airport police since the mid-1990s.

Existing airport police were made members of the Salt Lake City Police Department, and their new badges and uniforms will reflect that.

For those men and women of law enforcement who serve at the airport, Tuesday was an important and an emotional day.

The transition is expected to be seamless and will now make even more law enforcement resources available for one of the busiest airports in the country.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.