WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday locating a missing and endangered autistic man.

22-year-old Joshua Santos is autistic, police said and wandered away from the area of 2300 S. 1100 W.

Santos was described as five-foot-eight and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black lunchbox.

Anyone who sees Santos was asked to call 801-840-4000.