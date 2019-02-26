× Man hit, killed while crossing Main Street in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A man was hit and killed while crossing Main Street in Brigham City Tuesday morning.

Lt. James Crapse of the Brigham City Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:37 a.m. as a vehicle traveled southbound in the outside lane of Main Street.

Crapse said 33-year-old Kelly Benson of Brigham City had exited a convenience store and was crossing the street near 700 North when he was struck by the southbound vehicle.

Benson suffered fatal injuries.

Crapse said the driver of the vehicle immediately called 911 and has been cooperating with investigators. Crapse said it was dark at the time of the crash and that Benson was wearing dark clothing.

Police do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the crash.