Diaper Bags that moms and dads will love

Dutch Baby Diaper Bags Marketing Director Katie Ratliff says moms and dads will love these diaper bags.

There are six different styles (so there's something for every personality).

Dutch Baby makes five backpack styles and one tote. They each have six spacious exterior pockets and two interior pockets -- so they'll hold everything you and your baby need! And they have a padded mesh back for greater comfort and two padded mesh adjustable backpack straps.

Each bag comes with a changing pad and stroller chips at no extra charge!

For more information please visit: dutchbaby.net or follow them on Instagram @_DutchBaby_.