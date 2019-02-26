× About the Podcast: ‘What and Why with Max Roth’

What do we do and why do we do it?

To paraphrase Augustine, the questions are shallow enough for a child not to drown, but deep enough for an elephant to swim. (Augustine didn’t have a podcast. He was talking about the Bible.)

The idea of “What and Why with Max Roth” is to spend some time with people who dive into deep waters and learn from them.

I’ll be the child trying to swim with elephants.

Some of those elephants will be eminent scholars. Others will have life stories I want to hear.

Hopefully, you’ll want to hear them too, and they’ll still be talking to me after seeing I’ve called them elephants.

