4 Style tips to make your legs look longer

Fashion Stylist Jen Clyde says one of the questions she gets asked the most is "What can I wear to elongate my legs?" Jen says it's easier than you may think. "The key to elongating your frame is to be daring enough to try some new added elements to your wardrobe routine. Play with proportions, prints and colors to trick the eye," Jen says.

She recommends these four tips:

Tuck in your tops. This rule applies to a fully-committed tuck or a half-front tuck. Tops shorten the look of your torso, making your legs appear longer. Tie-front and knot-front tees achieve the same leg-lengthening trick. Combine these ideas with high-rise bottoms for an extra-elongating ensemble. Add long layers. Layer on a longer length cardigan, longline vest, waterfall cardigan or flow-type kimono to stretch your overall silhouette. Pair high-rise jeans with a cropped blouse or a regular t-shirt and classic long trench for a casual-chic go-to look. Find the perfect bottoms - go for high-waisted pants. A higher rise in your jeans, pants and skirts gives the appearance of longer legs. Repeat above tips on tops by pairing high-waisted bottoms with a cropped or a half-tucked top and perhaps for some extra-long legs add a pointed toe shoe in the same shade as your pants. Color match your shoes. It's all about the style tricks that can really make wardrobe magic. Wearing pants, jeans or a jumpsuit in the same color as your footwear creates an optical illusion that makes your leg-line appear longer. Matching the color of your tights and shoes (or wearing nude shoes with bare legs) offers the same illusion. A dark jean and black shoe will give you the same look.

