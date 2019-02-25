Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy’s job at-risk due to new requirements

Click here for updates on this story

Monroe Township, PA (WNEP) — It was back to work for a greeter at a Walmart in Snyder County.

Walmart changed the description of Adam Catlin’s job. Adam has cerebral palsy. Because he cannot complete the tasks in his new job description, he needs to find a new job.

Adam’s mom Holly Catlin tells Newswatch 16 it was a positive meeting, but nothing was really accomplished. Adam was offered other positions at Walmart, none of which he can do because of his cerebral palsy.

It was Adam’s first shift back at the Walmart near Selinsgrove since he was told his job description is changing. Adam was told last weekend he would need to stand for his entire eight-hour shift and lift up to 25 pounds. His cerebral palsy makes that impossible.

Adam has until April 26 to comply with the new regulations or he no longer has a job.

“Hopefully, they let me stay at Walmart,” he said.

Before Adam’s shift, he and his parents met with Walmart managers. According to Adam’s mom, Walmart told Adam he could be a cashier or a photo lab assistant, but both of those positions will be too physically demanding.

Adam’s mom would like to talk to corporate managers but has not been contacted yet.

“I’m just ready to go back to my coworkers and go back to normal,” Adam said.

Walmart shoppers were happy to see Adam.

“He was always a joy to see in the store. I hope they can keep him on,” Gloria Bucher said. “I have a smile from ear to ear. I was glad to see him.”

“I come and support, just walk around and show my support. I’m not buying nothing. A lot of us aren’t going to buy unless we know he has his job,” Denise Phillips.

Adam’s family has an attorney and his mom Holly Catlin says she will contact the store again in the next few days to check in. Holly says she has been contacted by dozens of other Walmart employees who are also losing their jobs because of the new regulations.