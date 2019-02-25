× Utah teacher charged with sending nude photos of herself, video to teenage autistic student

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A teacher at a Pleasant Grove school that caters to children with autism is facing charges after police say she sent nude images and an explicit video to a 17-year-old autistic student.

According to a probable cause statement released in Fourth District Court in Utah County, an officer with the Pleasant Grove Police Department obtained information that between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, a teacher at Spectrum Academy in Pleasant Grove sent explicit texts containing the photos and video to a student.

The teacher, identified in court documents as Brooke Armijo, 38, sent multiple photos of herself nude, and an explicit video to one of her students, who was 17 at the time, the statement said.

Spectrum Academy is a school that caters to children with autism, police said. The victim who Armijo sent the photos and videos to was autistic, according to the probable cause statement.

Armijo was charged with four counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor by an adult, all of which are second-degree felonies.