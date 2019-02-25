There’s a new way for people in St. George to earn a degree

Eric Juhlin, CEO of Stevens-Henager College, stopped by to show us the new St. George campus.  It's located in the Boulder Creek Crossing development on River Road.

It's a brand-new, 15,000 sq. ft campus that features two medical labs, a computer lab, a beautiful library and a large student lounge area.

They offer accelerated programs so you can get in, get trained, and get on with a successful career.

Have you heard of Independence University? If people are more interesting in a fully online education, IU may be the way to go.

In a few weeks, interested folks can enjoy the public open house with food, campus tours, games, etc.

Find out more at www.stevenshenager.edu.

 

