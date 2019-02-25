× Semi hits power pole in hit and run accident, causes road closure in Sandy expected to last hours

SANDY, Utah — A semi hit a power pole Monday night, causing a road in Sandy to be shut down for several hours as crews worked to restore power and clean up the street.

According to Sgt. Jason Neilson with the Sandy Police Department, a semi hit a power pole on the northwest corner of 8600 South at 1300 E.

Neilson said the semi did not stick around following the accident, despite the fact that it knocked down a power pole.

Power was out at the intersection, according to Neilson, which was set to be closed for 8-10 hours for repairs.