Recipes for Red Beans and Monkey Bread by Taste of Louisiana Utah

Taste Of Louisiana Utah is helping us up our Mardis Gras game with two traditional recipes: Red Beans and Monkey Bread.

Red Beans

1 pound red kidney beans

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced

½ pound smoked meat, fat removed & chopped

½ green bell pepper, chopped

½ onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 tbsp seasoning salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp favorite Cajun seasoning

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp ground bay leaf or 3 whole bay leaves

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp ground thyme

Rinse & soak beans in 10 cups of water for 8 hours. Pour water off then put beans in a large pot. Cover beans with water about 2 inches high. Add vegetables & seasoning, then stir, cover & cook over medium heat until beans begin to boil. Stir, reduce heat to low, cover & cook 1 hour. Add sausage, meat & additional seasoning to taste then continue cooking until beans are tender. Make a pot of rice.......Enjoy!

Monkey Bread

1 bag frozen Rhodes Yeast Dinner Rolls

1 stick butter

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp butter flavor Crisco

1 Bundt pan

Place 20 rolls on a sheet pan & cover with saran wrap to thaw about 1 ½ hours. Spread bundt pan thoroughly with butter Crisco. Melt butter over low heat & stir in sugar. Remove from heat then coat each roll in mixture & lay around bundt pan continuing around laying evenly. Preheat oven to 350. Wet a clean dish towel with warm water & wring out then place towel over pan of bread and let sit on top of about 30 minutes or until bread doubles in size. Remove towel & cook in oven for approximately 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven & immediately turn onto plate. Reheat any leftover butter sugar mixture & pour over bread. Call them (Oh, you wont have to because they`ll all be hovering around)............Pull a piece & enjoy!

You can learn more at TasteOfLouisianaUtah.com.