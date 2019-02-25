Recipes for Red Beans and Monkey Bread by Taste of Louisiana Utah

Taste Of Louisiana Utah is helping us up our Mardis Gras game with two traditional recipes: Red Beans and Monkey Bread.

Red Beans
1 pound red kidney beans
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
½ pound smoked meat, fat removed & chopped
½ green bell pepper, chopped
½ onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 tbsp seasoning salt
1 tbsp ground black pepper
1 tbsp favorite Cajun seasoning
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp ground bay leaf or 3 whole bay leaves
1 tsp granulated garlic
½ tsp ground thyme
Rinse & soak beans in 10 cups of water for 8 hours. Pour water off then put beans in a large pot. Cover beans with water about 2 inches high. Add vegetables & seasoning, then stir, cover & cook over medium heat until beans begin to boil. Stir, reduce heat to low, cover & cook 1 hour. Add sausage, meat & additional seasoning to taste then continue cooking until beans are tender. Make a pot of rice.......Enjoy!

Monkey Bread
1 bag frozen Rhodes Yeast Dinner Rolls
1 stick butter
½ cup sugar
2 tbsp butter flavor Crisco
1 Bundt pan

Place 20 rolls on a sheet pan & cover with saran wrap to thaw about 1 ½ hours. Spread bundt pan thoroughly with butter Crisco. Melt butter over low heat & stir in sugar. Remove from heat then coat each roll in mixture & lay around bundt pan continuing around laying evenly. Preheat oven to 350. Wet a clean dish towel with warm water & wring out then place towel over pan of bread and let sit on top of about 30 minutes or until bread doubles in size. Remove towel & cook in oven for approximately 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven & immediately turn onto plate. Reheat any leftover butter sugar mixture & pour over bread. Call them (Oh, you wont have to because they`ll all be hovering around)............Pull a piece & enjoy!

You can learn more at TasteOfLouisianaUtah.com.

