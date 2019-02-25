Free sneak peek of Millennial movie ‘Who We Are’ at LDS Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're invited to a unique dive into the special film 'Who We Are', a project that is 12 years in the making.

In 2007 Writer/ Director Michael Flynn started developing a unique film concept. For many years he spent time thinking through the scenes, the message and look of the film. The big question between him and his business and producing partner Fred Danneman and many others: could he convey the story of six young LDS Millennials and the issues they face today?

It wasn't until 2006 when Michael started writing the script. The production film just finished shooting in January 2019. It will be released late summer 2019.

Michael joined us, along with Scout Smith who plays Spree in the movie to discuss the issues in the movie that aren't usually discussed.

A Special Event Discussion begins at 7pm in the Filmmakers Presentation Suite (Room 201) at the Scera Theater in Orem, Utah. A few scenes from the movie will be shared, and there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers and cast. Seats are limited. If you'd like to be there click here.

