× US soldiers hospitalized after wreck in Poland

(CNN) — Seven US soldiers were involved in a road wreck in Karliki, Poland, on Sunday, with six injured soldiers taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Army said in a statement.

The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. while the soldiers, who belong to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, were “conducting a routine administrative movement,” according to the statement.

The Army will not publicize the soldiers’ conditions until their families are notified, and no local citizens were harmed during the accident, the statement continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldiers and their families,” the Army said in the statement. “The accident is under investigation and the U.S. Army will continue to work with local authorities.”