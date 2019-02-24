Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ features Homemade Pizza Dough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's "Sunday Brunch" segment by Smith's Food and Drug, Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Chef Jeff Jackson to make Homemade Pizza Dough.

Homemade Pizza Dough

Ingredients

2 1/3 c. bread flour, divided

1 packet instant yeast ( 2 ¼ tsp)

1 ½ tsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. olive oil

¾ c. warm water (105 to 115 degrees ideally)

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of the flour, yeast, sugar, garlic powder and salt with a whisk. Add the warm water and olive oil and stir with a wooden spoon. Gradually add another cup of the flour and stir until the dough forms a sticky ball and starts pulling away from the bowl. Add the additional 1/3 cup of flour if the dough is too moist. Form the dough into a ball.

Add about a tbsp. of olive oil to a separate bowl and coat the entire inside surface of the bowl. Put the dough in and roll it around to coat the dough ball. Cover with plastic wrap or towel and place in a warm spot in the kitchen and let rise for 30 minutes.

Take the dough out and transfer to a lightly floured surface. Knead for a minute or 2 until the dough is smooth. At this point it is ready to be made into pizza.

Using your hands or rolling pin, flatten to desired thickness, transfer to a greased pizza stone or pan. Drizzle with a little olive oil, then top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake in a 450 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are brown and toppings are melty and cooked. Enjoy.