× R. Kelly fails to make bail. Child support, overdue rent among his many money problems

(CNN) — R. Kelly, one of the most successful R&B acts of all time, was still in jail Sunday afternoon after he failed to immediately produce the $100,000 in cash required to make bail.

A judge in Chicago set Kelly’s total bond at $1 million on Saturday, a day after he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims, three of whom would have been underage at the time of the alleged crimes, according to prosecutors.

Kelly’s bond was set at $250,000 for each of the alleged victims in the case. To leave police custody, he’s required to pay 10% of the total, or $100,000.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, told reporters after Saturday’s bail hearing that he was “very happy” with the bond and that it seemed “fair and reasonable given the allegations.”

But Greenberg said his client “really doesn’t have any money at this point” due to “mismanagement,” “hangers-on” and “bad deals.”

He added Kelly would ultimately be able to come up with the required $100,000.

“He’s trying to get it together,” Greenberg said. “He doesn’t have it sitting in the bank.”

Illinois does not have bail bondsmen, Greenberg pointed out.

Singer owes thousands in unpaid child support

But Kelly’s money problems don’t stop with his bail.

According to court documents reviewed by CNN, Kelly owed more than $169,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife as of February 6.

The court ordered Kelly to make a monthly payment of $20,833 on January 8, 2009, but Kelly failed to show up to that hearing, per court documents.

To avoid being held in contempt of court, a judge ordered he pay $161,663 by March 6.

Greenberg told CNN his client “does not have to pay the child support before getting out.”

“The state is trying to make him do that, or they were,” Greenberg said, “but the judge said no.”

Singer also faced eviction from his studio

Kelly also risked eviction at his Chicago studio last month because he owes more than $166,000 in unpaid rent.

Court documents show a judge signed an eviction order in January. The documents show Robert Kelly needed to move out on or before January 21, but Kelly was still at the studio minutes before he turned himself in to police on Friday night.

The eviction process began in July 2018 when the landlord, Midwest Commercial Funding LLC, said Kelly defaulted on the lease by initially failing to pay more than $79,000 in rent. The back rent continued to pile up, and the judge finally signed off on an eviction.

In January a judge ordered the second floor of Kelly’s studio — which was being used as a bedroom — to be closed because it posed a fire hazard.

The judge also limited Kelly’s use of the building to between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., a decision Greenberg slammed in a statement on his Twitter page, in which he compared Kelly to Ludwig van Beethoven, Sigmund Freud and Winston Churchill, whom he said worked and wrote at night.

The area was only zoned commercial, and not residential.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reviewed court documents in Fulton County, Georgia, Kelly also owes a Georgia property management company more than $31,000 in past due rent payments for two homes in suburban Atlanta.

Prosecutor: Alleged victim has shirt with Kelly’s DNA

Under the terms of his bond, Kelly must surrender his passport and is forbidden from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

During Saturday’s hearing, prosecutors detailed the crimes Kelly is accused of committing, which allegedly took place between 1998 and 2010.

Among the revelations, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said one of the alleged victims provided authorities with a shirt she wore during an alleged encounter with the singer, which later tested positive for his DNA. Prosecutors also alleged that Kelly spit on two of his victims.

Kelly turned himself Friday night, hours after Chicago police issued a warrant for his arrest. He’s due back in court on Monday.

Greenberg has maintained his client’s innocence, saying Saturday that at this time Kelly is “presumed innocent.” On Friday, he said he thinks “all the women are lying.”