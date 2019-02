House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, participated in a US-Mexico “hug ceremony” on the border, near Laredo, Texas last week.

The ceremony is part of the celebration of George Washington’s birthday, Pelosi said in a tweet.

Thank you to @RepCuellar for welcoming me to the vibrant border community of Laredo this week. From taking part in our conversation at @txamiu to participating in the celebration of George Washington’s Birthday with Mexican dignitaries, I’ll remember this trip for years to come. pic.twitter.com/3H7YsL29wW — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 23, 2019

