KAMAS, Utah — A Utah resident took to Facebook Friday to show a video of two small mountain lions munching on a deer on Mirror Lake Highway.

Abby Ringquest said the animals were spotted near smokehouse.

The two mountain lions appear to be juveniles and don’t seem to shy away from Ringquest’s vehicle’s headlights.

“Don’t worry, all chickens, goats and dogs accounted for when I got home,” Ringquest said in her post.

The video can be seen below:

