Instead of living in a nursing home, this man says he’ll spend his ‘golden age’ at the Holiday Inn

Posted 4:31 pm, February 24, 2019, by

Terry Robison took to Facebook to explain why when he gets old, he will be spending his final years living at a Holiday Inn, rather than a nursing home.

Robison said the average cost of a nursing home is $188 per day, whereas with the senior discount at the Holiday Inn using extended stay, the cost is $59.23 per night.

“That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies,” Robison said. “Plus, they provide a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer, etc.”

Robison also said that at the Holiday Inn, the staff treats their guests as customers, rather than patients.

His full reasoning can be seen below:

