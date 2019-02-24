Instead of living in a nursing home, this man says he’ll spend his ‘golden age’ at the Holiday Inn

Terry Robison took to Facebook to explain why when he gets old, he will be spending his final years living at a Holiday Inn, rather than a nursing home.

Robison said the average cost of a nursing home is $188 per day, whereas with the senior discount at the Holiday Inn using extended stay, the cost is $59.23 per night.

“That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies,” Robison said. “Plus, they provide a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer, etc.”



Robison also said that at the Holiday Inn, the staff treats their guests as customers, rather than patients.

His full reasoning can be seen below: