Head-on crash in Littlefield send 2 to hospital with serious injuries

Posted 7:10 am, February 24, 2019, by

A Kia SUV has extensive damage after a head-on crash on Highway 91 in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday. The St. George News reports.

Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 91 involving a white Ford F-250 and a red 2018 Kia Niro, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District firefighter and paramedic Ryan Moore said.

The crash took place in front of Beaver Dam/Littlefield District’s Fire Station No. 1, which immediately deployed firefighters and an engine to the scene just feet away.

To read the entire article, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.