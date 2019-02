WOODS CROSS, Utah — Crews were on the scene of a garage fire in Woods Cross Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire occurred near 1000 West and 990 South.

South Davis Metro Fire asked the public in a tweet to avoid the area, and posted an image of the fire:

Crews on scene of a garage fire at 998 South 1050 West, in Woods Cross. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DIanHvXXM8 — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) February 24, 2019

Additional information on the fire was not available at the time of this report.

Photos from the fire can be seen below: