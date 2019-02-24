4000 W. shut down in Taylorsville after vehicle hits power pole

Posted 4:18 pm, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, February 24, 2019

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — 4000 West in Taylorsville closed down Sunday, after a jeep hit a power pole, causing the pole to become unstable.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. near 6200 South and 3920 West.

Gray stated that a jeep was hit by another car, causing it to crash into the power pole. A 44-year-old man was inside the vehicle, and had to be extricated, Gray said.

Gray said the power pole was unstable after the accident, so Rocky Mountain Power was en-route to fix the pole.

4000 W. was shut down Sunday while crews worked to clean up the accident.

