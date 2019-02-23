Wanted with Scott McKane: Armed robbery with no mask, credit card theft and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted begins with a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in West Jordan. Anyone with information on who the suspect may be was asked to call (801) 256-2000.

Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for two individuals wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards. To submit a tip, call (801) 944-7100.

Cottonwood Heights police are also looking for a vehicle that was involved in a car burglary. Anyone with information can call the number above.

Also in West Jordan, police are seeking a vehicle wanted in a hit and run. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle can call (801) 256-2000.