OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead following a fire at a storage facility in Ogden Saturday.

One patient is deceased at the scene. Fire marshal, Ogden police, state fire marshal investigating cause. Unknown currently — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) February 23, 2019

The Ogden City Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire occurred at 2924 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two males were found during the fire, one of whom was transported to the hospital, while the other succumbed to his injuries on-scene.

Details regarding the nature of the fire were not known at the time of this report.

