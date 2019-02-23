Police: suspect wanted for Las Vegas murder arrested in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah – A man allegedly wanted for murder in Clark County, Nevada was taken into custody Friday.

According to a post by Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Lee Frank Wilson was arrested without incident by deputies and SWAT from Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County, and Utah Highway Patrol.

The post stated Beaver County Sheriff’s Office had been working closely with the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to locate Wilson.

Wilson will be held in the Beaver County correctional facility until he is transported back to Nevada.

No other details about the case were given.