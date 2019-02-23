Salt Lake Stallions win their first home game, beating the Arizona Hotshots, 23-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In their inaugural home game in this inaugural season of existence, the Salt Lake Stallions rode the energy of being on the road the first two weeks of the season, of training all those weeks in San Antonio and just waiting for a shot to run out of the tunnel inside Rice-Eccles Stadium and be welcomed, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

They rode the anticipation of Saturday’s moment all the way to a win. The Stallions topped the Arizona Hotshots 23-15, winning their first game in the Alliance of American Football, improving to 1-2 for the season.

FIRST HOME GAME IN STALLIONS HISTORY IS A DUB! 👏 This one’s for you, SLC. pic.twitter.com/CVBzQy4Q1W — Salt Lake Stallions (@aafstallions) February 23, 2019

“Going 0-3 was not even in the question,” said Stallions quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Because beyond the final score, the Stallions know that if it is going to prove itself to a fan base it desperately needs, it has to showcase a product worth watching, worth paying for, worth, let’s face it, freeze over at times. Saturday’s home-opener drew an announced crowd of 10,412 — the actual in-house count looked less than that — so winning sure didn’t hurt.

