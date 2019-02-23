× Company releases CBD-infused beer

Virginia Beach (WTKR) — Virginia Beach-based Back Bay Brewing is releasing Virginia’s first hemp flower-hopped beer.

The brewery partnered with Virginia Beach business Hemp House Wellness to create its “Cannabus Pilsner,” brewed with a “full-spectrum hemp flower with naturally occurring CBD.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is said to provide natural pain relief and wellness benefits without the psychoactive properties of cannabis.

Back Bay’s Cannabus Pilsner will be released during its second Living Room Artist’s Series, which will feature live music by Anthony Rosano and a pop-up shop by Hemp House Wellness.

Back Bay Brewing will open at noon Saturday. Its Living Room Artist’s Series and new beer tasting begin at 8:30 p.m.