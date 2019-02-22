We try one of Midway’s gems, Suss Cookies

Located just south of Park City, nestled in the shadow of majestic Mt. Timpanogos, the town of Midway was settled by Swiss pioneers in 1859. The Swiss-German word for "sweet" is "suss," and the fitting name for a cookie company that calls Midway home.
Bakery manager Stephanie Thompson stopped by to show us the most popular cookies at Suss Cookies, and how you can get your fix in-person or online by ordering a delivery!
We also get a sneak peek at their new Birthday cookie, and upcoming cookie classes.
Find out more by visiting Suss Cookies' website and Instagram .